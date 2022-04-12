Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.76 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock worth $4,061,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

