Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 104,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.