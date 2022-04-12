Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

