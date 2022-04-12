Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

