Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.