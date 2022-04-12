Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 8,322 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,147,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

