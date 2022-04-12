Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

