Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

