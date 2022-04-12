Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Livent worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Livent by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $11,973,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

