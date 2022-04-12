Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,764 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.
Ishares
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.