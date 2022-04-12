Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,764 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

