Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 15,971 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

