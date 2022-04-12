Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 216,905 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,905 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

