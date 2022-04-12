Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,457 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

