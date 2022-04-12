Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 89,918 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,918 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

