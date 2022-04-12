Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

