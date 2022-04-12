Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of SunPower at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 59.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

