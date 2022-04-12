Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$32.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 744,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

