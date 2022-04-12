Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$32.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 744,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

