Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 273026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.