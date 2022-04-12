Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Rambus worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,573 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.63 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

