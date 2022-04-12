Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 26371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

