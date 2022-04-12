Rapids Reaches Market Cap of $111,059.51 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $111,059.51 and $54.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

