Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $785,025.40 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $785,025.40 and $10,682.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,733.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.91 or 0.07580364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00260773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00756662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00093453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00583758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00360636 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,100,249 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

