Raydium Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Raydium has a total market cap of $266.53 million and $33.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00006848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.29 or 1.00355884 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,748,442 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

