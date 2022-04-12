Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has been given a C$11.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.