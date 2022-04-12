Raymond James Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $26.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 2,181,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,200,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

