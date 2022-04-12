Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

