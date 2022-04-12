Raymond James Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) received a C$13.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.72.

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,691. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 204.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.46.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

