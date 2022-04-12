RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Volume Increase

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $59.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $595.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.