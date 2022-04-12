RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $59.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

