Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $290,994.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

