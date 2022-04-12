Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,798 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $13.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

