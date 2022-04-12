ReapChain Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00104721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

