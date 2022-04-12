Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 4,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 900,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.