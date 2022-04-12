Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 545,928 shares.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.04) to GBX 7,800 ($101.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,482.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

