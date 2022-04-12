Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.