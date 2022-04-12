RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 100,370 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,368,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,683,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

