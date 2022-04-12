Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 2184845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

