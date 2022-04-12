REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

