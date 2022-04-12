Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Regis shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 482,966 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

