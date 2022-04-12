Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

