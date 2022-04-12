Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €315.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

REMYY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

