Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider William Lee Acquires 1,324 Shares

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) insider William Lee purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,746 ($48.81) per share, with a total value of £49,597.04 ($64,629.97).

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,806 ($49.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,668 ($47.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,655 ($86.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,267.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,605.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

