Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 9,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

