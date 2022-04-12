Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $155.68

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.68 and last traded at $156.57, with a volume of 32936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.15.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.
The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.