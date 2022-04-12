Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $155.68

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.68 and last traded at $156.57, with a volume of 32936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.15.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

