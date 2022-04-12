Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.