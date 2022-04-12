Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 12th (GWO, MSP, PCAR, RYKKY, SFSHF, TLRY, TMQ, TVTX, UBSFY, UE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $35.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other. Webster Financial’s acquisition of Bend Financial will increase the scale of its HSA Bank. Rising fee income is expected to propel top-line growth. Impressive loans and deposits growth supports its balance-sheet strength. Efforts to boost revenues and control costs are likely to drive operational efficiency. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities are expected to boost shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to the low interest rate environment ails. Unsound liquidity position makes Webster Financial vulnerable to default interest and debt repayments. Also, concentration of loan portfolio can be risky.”

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

