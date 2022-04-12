Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.