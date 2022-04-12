Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (REGN, SGEN, SRPT, TBK, TRV, UNM, VERU, VINC, VRNS, WBA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.