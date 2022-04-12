Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (REGN, SGEN, SRPT, TBK, TRV, UNM, VERU, VINC, VRNS, WBA)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.