Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (ARTL, ATNM, CGEAF, CRDF, DOMA, EDR, FVI, GBIO, GSY, IFCZF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 12th:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY). CIBC issued a buy rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a C$7.65 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS). They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

