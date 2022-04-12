Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (JJSF, KARO, KKPNF, KLDO, KNCAY, KOS, KRG, LC, LCID, LFT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods Corp alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.